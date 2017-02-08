Terms and conditions of Avram Grant's exit

Ghana's Football Association has stated the terms of ending Avram Grant's tenure as the coach of Black Stars.

The FA in a press release revealed the two parties agreed to go seperate ways after two years of working together.

Mr. Abraham Grant started work on December 1, 2014 as head coach of the senior national team with his contract set to finish at the end of February 2017, after the just ended Africa Cup of Nations finals.

He lead Ghana to win silver at the 2015 AFCON and 4th at the 2017 edition of the competition.

Below is a statement released by the GFA on Mr. Abraham Grant's future with the Black Stars:

1. The contract between the Ghana Football Association and Mr. Avraham Grant ends on 28th February, 2017.

2. Both parties have agreed that the contract shall be allowed to run its full course.

3. Both parties have mutually agreed not to renew the contract upon its expiry.

4. Any accrued rights and obligations under the contract shall be observed by both parties.

5. Notwithstanding the fact that the contract shall run until the 28th February, 2017, both parties agree that the Ghana Football Association is at liberty to commence the process of searching and appointing a new coach for the Senior National Team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

6. Mr Abraham Grant is also at liberty to begin negotiations with prospective employers.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports