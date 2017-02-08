I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Ghana won't pay Avram Grant compensation over exit

The Ghana Football Association will not be liable to pay compensation to Avram Grant who has mutually parted ways with the West African giants.

The ex-Chelsea boss held a meeting with the top hierarchy of the Ghana FA in Accra on Tuesday after which his departure was announced.

Grant's contract officially expires at the end of February 2017 and the GFA's statement confirms his contract will not be renewed.

As one of the highlights of the meaning, it has been confirmed that the Israeli will see out his contract which means he will only qualify for February 2017 salary.

He was tasked to win the AFCON 2017 title for Ghana but he led the team to finish fourth which compelled the Ghana FA to seek an end to their contract.

French manager Herve Renard who has double AFCON success with Zambia and the Ivory Coast and Serbian Micho are strongly leading the race to replace the former West Ham United boss.

