Promising Ghanaian midfield talent Gideon Jung scores to inspire Hamburg to German Cup quarter finals

Ghanaian youth midfielder Gideon Jung strolled Hamburg SV into an early minute lead and assisted the second goal as the Dinosaurs brushed aside FC Koln to reach the quarter-final of the German Cup on Tuesday.

The Koln keeper failed to handle the incessant pressure from the Hamburg attack as their keeper spilled the ball and Jung emerged inside the box to slam it home.

He then turned the architect to assist the second goal.

The 22-year-old was voted Man of the Match.



