Sports News | 7 February 2017 20:02 CET

Ex-France star Wily Sagnol eyes Ghana coaching job

Ex-France star Willy Sagnol has expressed interest in the vacant Black Stars coaching job, according to starrsportsgh.com

The Black Stars job became available after Avram Grant left his role after two disappointing years in charge of the team that ended with a 4th place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon 2017.

Sagnol, a former playing mate of former Ghana international Samuel Osei Kuffour at Bayern Munich, was recently head coach of French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux leaving his role in June 2016 after nearly 2 years in charge.

Sagnol was in Ghana in January on the invitation of Mirage Football Academy but starrsportsgh.com revealed that he was in the country to lay the grounds work for the job.

Sagnol, a Champions league winner in 2001, is fluent in English, French and German.

He is a UEFA Pro licence holder, the highest coaching badge in the world.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

