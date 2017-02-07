Ghana FA confirms parting ways mutually with Avram Grant

The Ghana FA confirmed has confirmed mutually parting ways with coach Avram Grant.

Grant announced his departure from the job after spending more than two-years with the Black Stars.

And the FA has confirmed the two parties have mutually parted ways.

"The Ghana Football Association and Black Stars Head coach Abraham Grant have agreed that the two parties will mutually part ways after their contract ends on February 28," a statement on the FA's website read

"Mr. Abraham Grant started work on December 1, 2014 as head coach of the senior national team with his contract set to finish at the end of February 2017, after the just ended Africa Cup of Nations finals.

"He led Ghana to win silver at the 2015 AFCON and 4th at the 2017 edition of the competition.

The contract between the Ghana Football Association and Mr. Abraham Grant ends on .

Both parties have agreed that the contract shall be allowed to run its full course.

3. Both parties have mutually agreed not to renew the contract upon its expiry.

4. Any accrued rights and obligations under the contract shall be observed by both parties.

5. Notwithstanding the fact that the contract shall run until the 28th February, 2017, both parties agree that the Ghana Football Association is at liberty to commence the process of searching and appointing a new coach for the Senior National Team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

6. Mr Abraham Grant is also at liberty to begin negotiations with prospective employers.

