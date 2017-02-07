I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
7 February 2017

Leicester City defender Amartey rejoins English side after AFCON heroics with Ghana

Following his magnificent outing at the just-ended 2017 AFCON, Leicester City star Daniel Amartey has rejoined the English champions.

He left Ghana on Monday night and arrived safely in the UK on Tuesday morning.

Amartey whose maiden AFCON tournament saw the Black Stars finishing fourth in a tournament where they were tipped to win, has swiftly shifted attention towards aiding the struggling EPL side.

The hardworking defender was a key player in the Ghana setup and played five out of the six matches Ghana played at the tournament, missing only the last group game against Egypt.

The heroic performance of the utility center back saw him emerging as a member of the tournament's best eleven side.

The hardworking player is expected to start training with the side on Wednesday looking ahead to be selected for the side's FA Cup clash with Derby County later in the evening.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

