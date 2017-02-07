South Africa back for former Ghana coach Avram Grant
Former Ghana coach Avram Grant is back on the radar of South African less than 24-hours after mutually parting ways with the FA.
Speculation has swirled around the former Chelsea manager being handed the job.
Current coach Shakes Mashaba i serving suspension for misconduct and insubordination.
Mashaba is facing the eventual axe after hearing into the dispute started on Monday.
But fresh reports from South African indicate the 61-year-old among high-profile coaches being considered for the job.
By Patrick Akoto
