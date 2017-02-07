I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
South Africa back for former Ghana coach Avram Grant


Former Ghana coach Avram Grant is back on the radar of South African less than 24-hours after mutually parting ways with the FA.

Speculation has swirled around the former Chelsea manager being handed the job.

Current coach Shakes Mashaba i serving suspension for misconduct and insubordination.

Mashaba is facing the eventual axe after hearing into the dispute started on Monday.

But fresh reports from South African indicate the 61-year-old among high-profile coaches being considered for the job.

By Patrick Akoto

