South Africa back for former Ghana coach Avram Grant



Former Ghana coach Avram Grant is back on the radar of South African less than 24-hours after mutually parting ways with the FA.

Speculation has swirled around the former Chelsea manager being handed the job.

Current coach Shakes Mashaba i serving suspension for misconduct and insubordination.

Mashaba is facing the eventual axe after hearing into the dispute started on Monday.

But fresh reports from South African indicate the 61-year-old among high-profile coaches being considered for the job.

By Patrick Akoto



