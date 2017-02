AshantiGold announce 30-man squad for the season; Kofi Owusu and Hans Kwoffie registered

AshantiGold have announced their 30-man squad including former Ghana Premier League goal king Kofi Owusu for the upcoming season.

The Miners have also signed Roland Amouzou and Magnus Ebo Duncan from relegated Sekondi Hasaacas.

Striker Hans Kwofie, who played for Bechem United on a short term deal after returning from Oman, has joiend the dethroned league champions.

Captain Eric Opoku, Robert Dabuo, Shafiu Mumuni, Amos Addai, Emmanuel Osei Baffour and Joshua Tijani are some of the old players retained.

AshantiGold players Jersey Numbers

ROBERT DABUO 1

YUSIF MOHAMMED 2

ZAKARIA HUSSEIN 3

ABIDEENA FUSEINI 4

RICHARD OCRAN 5

EMMANUEL NTI MENSAH 6

PRINCE OWUSU 7

JOSEPH GORDON 8

IBRAHIM LUKMAN 9

CONNEY IDAN 10

MAGNUS EBO DUNCAN 11

AMOS ADDAI 12

FRIMPONG SARKODIE 13

JOSHUA TIJANI 14

ERIC KWAKU OPOKU 15

IBRAHIM IDDRISU 16

KOFI OWUSU 17

OSEI MOHAMMED ABUBAKARI 18

DAUDA MOHAMMED 19

MUMUNI SHAFIU 20

ROLAND AMOUZOU 21

GEORGE APRONTI 22

HANS KWOFIE 23

EMMANUEL OSEI BAFFOUR 24

IBRAHIM SAMED 25

IBRAHIM MOHAMMED 26

HABIB MOHAMMED 27

SAMUEL SARKODIE YEBOAH 28

ERIC BOABENG 29

SETH AFFUL 30



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com