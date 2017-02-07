I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 17:05 CET

Medeama send best wishes to club's administrative manager Benjamin Kessie over political appointment


Medeama have congratulated its administrative manager Benjamin Kessie on his appointment as the Presiding Member (PM) for Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Below is the full statement signed by the club's Communication Director Patrick Akoto

Medeama SC congratulates Hon. Benjamin Kessie on his appointment as Presiding Member (PM) for Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Medeama Sporting Club would like to congratulate the club's administrative manager Benjamin Kessie on his appointment as the Presiding Member for Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

We view his latest role with a sense of joy and pride as his work ethics has catapulted him to yet another pedestal in his young political career.

His years of hard work, dedication, commitment and passion for his people have seen him grow in leaps and bounds.

We are of the firm believed that he will continue to soar and serve his people with outmost dignity.

Once again, on behalf of the President, Board, management and the supporters, we congratulate you on your new appointment.

Signed
Patrick Akoto
(Communication Director)

Comments:
