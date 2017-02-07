Medeama send best wishes to club's administrative manager Benjamin Kessie over political appointment



Medeama have congratulated its administrative manager Benjamin Kessie on his appointment as the Presiding Member (PM) for Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Below is the full statement signed by the club's Communication Director Patrick Akoto

Medeama Sporting Club would like to congratulate the club's administrative manager Benjamin Kessie on his appointment as the Presiding Member for Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

We view his latest role with a sense of joy and pride as his work ethics has catapulted him to yet another pedestal in his young political career.

His years of hard work, dedication, commitment and passion for his people have seen him grow in leaps and bounds.

We are of the firm believed that he will continue to soar and serve his people with outmost dignity.

Once again, on behalf of the President, Board, management and the supporters, we congratulate you on your new appointment.

Signed

Patrick Akoto

(Communication Director)



