Maxwell Konadu to take over the Black Stars on temporary basis

Assistant coach Maxwell Konadu will take temporary charge of the Black Stars following Avram Grant's departure.

The Ghana Football Association will start the hunt for a new coach to replace the Israeli.

Konadu, who has been deputy coach since 2012, will hold the fort until a new man comes to handle the team.

He will be preparing the local Black Stars for the 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso in March.

