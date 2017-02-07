Sports Minister Nominee Isaac Asiamah promises to use dialogue to settle disputes



The Minister of Youth and Sports nominee Isaac Asiamah has promised to use dialogue and not public banter to get his points across when he is given the opportunity to represent the ministry.

In the past there have been claims that previous minister Nii Lantei Vanderpuiye engaged the Ghana Football Association in a media cold war to the detriment of development of sports in the country.

But Asiamah during his vetting revealed he had a plan to indulge all stake holders to dialogue when ironing out issues.

'I will not be using 'bogaboga' tactics. I will be ensuring that I will engage the Ghana Football Association,' Asiamah said

'We cannot afford to be going at each other publicly I think that Kwesi Nyantakyi has down a lot for Ghana Football.'

'We qualified for the world Cup on three occasions under him and even though I admit there there is a lot we can do to improve sports I think the best way to go is to dialogue.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com