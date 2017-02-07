I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017

Oil marketing firm GOIL makes sponsorship presentation to Hearts of Oak

Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has presented sponsorship package to Accra Hearts of Oak.

The country's leading oil marketing giants signed a partnership deal with the club last year and as part of the agreement, they presented Hearts with a package last week at their head office.

GOIL Managing Director Mr. Patrick Akpe Kwame Akorli presented the club's Administrative Manager Hackman Aidoo a cheque.

As part of the agreement, Hearts fans are being urged to patronise the best value for money fuel in the country, GOIL, so as to help the mutual growth of the two institutions.



