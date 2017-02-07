Asamoah Gyan tears ex-Hearts captain Amankwa Mireku to pieces, says he's unfit to criticize him



Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has launched a stinging potshot at ex-Hearts defender Amankwah Mireku, saying he's unfit to criticize him.

Gyan, 31, is unhappy over criticism he lacked stamina during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where the four-time African champions placed a disappointing fourth.

The former Sunderland hitman has consistently revealed he is operating below 100% but managed to put up a decent performance during the three-week tournament.

Mireku, an ex-Hearts of Oak star, is reported to have called on the Ghana FA to strip Gyan off the captaincy in favour of West Ham United midfielder Andre Ayew.

But the Dubai-based striker, who is the country's all-time leading scorer, has not taken kindly to Amankwah's recent criticism.

'Amankwa Mireku is nowhere near my level in football. I expect Legends to talk about me not him." Gyan is quoted by Kumasi-based Angel FM.

The legendary Ghanaian has a enviable mental fortitude which has seen him emerge the biggest brand of his generation.

By Patrick Akoto

