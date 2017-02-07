I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 17:05 CET

Asamoah Gyan tears ex-Hearts captain Amankwa Mireku to pieces, says he's unfit to criticize him


Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has launched a stinging potshot at ex-Hearts defender Amankwah Mireku, saying he's unfit to criticize him.

Gyan, 31, is unhappy over criticism he lacked stamina during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where the four-time African champions placed a disappointing fourth.

The former Sunderland hitman has consistently revealed he is operating below 100% but managed to put up a decent performance during the three-week tournament.

Mireku, an ex-Hearts of Oak star, is reported to have called on the Ghana FA to strip Gyan off the captaincy in favour of West Ham United midfielder Andre Ayew.

But the Dubai-based striker, who is the country's all-time leading scorer, has not taken kindly to Amankwah's recent criticism.

'Amankwa Mireku is nowhere near my level in football. I expect Legends to talk about  me not him." Gyan is quoted by Kumasi-based Angel FM.

The legendary Ghanaian has a enviable mental fortitude which has seen him emerge the biggest brand of his generation.

By Patrick Akoto
Asamoah Gyan

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Life will teach you great lessons through human beings.lt is only God who will not betray you.
By: Esperance Tsenuokpor
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img