Sports News | 7 February 2017 14:58 CET

Hearts of Oak is most influential football club on social media in Ghana, Medeama 5th


Local giants Hearts Oak have beaten Kotoko as the most influential football club in Ghana on social media.

The Phobians have been ranked as the most effective club on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram and Google Plus.

According to the Ghana Social Media Rankings Report, Hearts are followed by rivals Asante Kotoko with modeled club Dreams FC in third.

Inter Allies are fourth with 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Medeama in 5th place.

The Yellow and Mauves impressed on the rankings in a relatively short period of time overtaken Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars and Ebusua Dwarfs.

West African Football Academy (WAFA) are 9th on the table with Liberty Professionals completing the top 10 teams in Ghana.

Sports News

