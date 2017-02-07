I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
7 February 2017

Ex-Ghana international Mfum points out captaincy row as major cause of Black Stars failure

The Black Stars have tried on several unsuccessful occasions to end their 35-years AFCON trophy drought inviting numerous unpleasant comments from Ghanaians but ex-Ghana striker Wilberforce Mfum think the quest for the captaincy is the major problem.

According to former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko striker, massive attention has been focused on who becomes the next Ghana captain and that to him is the bane of the team.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Metro FM, the Kotoko legend said 'Someone thinks if he is the captain we should win and if he's not the captain we shouldn't win and this is something that has become an issue.'

The experienced ex-striker called on the football association to find a way of handling the issue amicably to save future occurrences.

Wilberforce Mfum scored two goals in the finals of the 1963 African Cup of Nations that won Ghana its first continental title.

