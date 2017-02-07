I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 14:58 CET

Andre Ayew to start West Ham training on Wednesday after AFCON disappointment


Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew will start training with West Ham United on Wednesday following his country's disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The 27-year-old scored two goals in six matches for the West Africans as they finished fourth in Gabon.

The Ghana international is expected to arrive in England on Tuesday where he will zoom straight into action for the Villans.

He could be in line to return for the side ahead of their league clash against West Brom on Saturday.

By Patrick Akoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

The fact that you failed does not make you a failure.
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img