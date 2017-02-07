I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 14:58 CET

Outgoing Ghana coach Avram Grant optimistic recent Black Stars squad can win upcoming AFCONS

Outgoing Ghana Boss Avram Grant has optimistically predicted that the current Black Stars squad is capable of winning upcoming AFCONS despite their failure to win the gong in the just-ended 2017 Nations Cup.

The former Chelsea Boss who tendered in his resignation with 21 days to the end of his contract feels that the current squad has the energy and determination to win the 2019 AFCON if they are not disbanded.

Grant told SuperSport 'I think we are successful even now. We didn't win the cup but we have had a good tournament.'

'Today we were the better side, and in the last tournament we only lost on penalties,' he continued.

'It is a good generation, a new generation, and I think they will win a lot of titles in the future,' Grant added.

'What matters now is that we lost after a very good tournament.'

The Black Stars, finished fourth at the just ended AFCON after losing the third-place slot to Burkina Faso.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

"The past is the Foundation for the Future"
By: ????
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img