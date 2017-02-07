Barnsley defender Yiadom returns to the UK after AFCON participation with Ghana



Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has returned to England to rejoin Barnsley.

Yiadom, 25, was a surprised inclusion in Ghana's 23-man squad for the just ended Africa Cup of Nations.

The right-back featured twice in the tournament where he put up a decent performance.

The Ghana international has returned to the United Kingdom to continue his club career at the English side.

He could be in line to return to the side ahead of their trip to Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

By Patrick Akoto



