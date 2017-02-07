I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 14:58 CET

Barnsley defender Yiadom returns to the UK after AFCON participation with Ghana


Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has returned to England to rejoin Barnsley.

Yiadom, 25, was a surprised inclusion in Ghana's 23-man squad for the just ended Africa Cup of Nations.

The right-back featured twice in the tournament where he put up a decent performance.

The Ghana international has returned to the United Kingdom to continue his club career at the English side.

He could be in line to return to the side ahead of their trip to Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

By Patrick Akoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

