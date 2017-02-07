Sports News | 7 February 2017 14:00 CET
Hearts set to announce the signing ex-Inter Allies striker Mohammed Sheriff-Deo
Hearts of Oak are expected to announce the signing of ex-Inter Allies striker Mohammed Sheriff-Deo.
The Phobians are reported to have reached an agreement with the striker who is a free agent.
The 23-year-old has started training with the side with a view of securing a permanent move to the club.
Inter Allies parted ways with their all-time top scorer in November last year.
By Patrick Akoto
