Hearts set to announce the signing ex-Inter Allies striker Mohammed Sheriff-Deo



Hearts of Oak are expected to announce the signing of ex-Inter Allies striker Mohammed Sheriff-Deo.

The Phobians are reported to have reached an agreement with the striker who is a free agent.

The 23-year-old has started training with the side with a view of securing a permanent move to the club.

Inter Allies parted ways with their all-time top scorer in November last year.

By Patrick Akoto



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com