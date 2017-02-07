GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo fires latest salvo, labels Black Stars management committee as 'bunch of failures'



GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo has launched a sensational tirade at the Black Stars management committee members claiming they are a 'bunch of failures'.

Fianoo, who appears to be on a warpath with the Ghana FA, has hit hard at the seven-member committee tasked with the oversight responsibility of the national team.

The Ashantigold Chief Executive, who has vowed to unseat incumbent FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi has unleashed his latest salvo aimed at questioning the competence of the seven-member committee.

He claims they lack the knowledge and technical know-how to manage the affairs of the team and wants them out.

'What shows that in 2019 we will qualify to Cameroon?'he quizzed on Accra-based Asempa FM

'One thing we shouldn't forget is that we will play qualification because it's not an automatic qualification.

'We have management Committee of seven members and out of these seven members all of them have been a calamity to their affiliated clubs.

'People like J.Y. Appiah took Bofoakwa to relegation, Jones Abu Alhassah also sent R.T.U. to relegation 'Kwame Ofosu Banfo (Sikkens) and Abra Appiah also accounted for Okwahu United's relegation so what are we talking about looking their track records.

'With Ernest Thompson, the least said about him the better because he been sidelined in Accra Hearts of Oak, Palmer is lucky to be back in the Premier League because of Dreams FC and with George Afriyie I don't even think that running a division one club like Okyeman Planners is an achievement or guarantees him to be the Chairman of the Black stars management Committee.

'So imagine entrusting our biggest brand which is the Black stars in the hands of these people.'

Fianoo, who is a former Executive member of the Ghana FA, is not relenting in effort to see the back of the current administration.

The Black Stars failure to end a 35-year wait for an African crown has emboldened him to go at the FA as he appears to be enjoying subtle support from many Premier League club chiefs.

By Patrick Akoto



