Sports News | 7 February 2017 14:00 CET

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin wants to fortify squad for African Junior Championship

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has stated he would augment his squad for the 2017 African Junior Championship in Gabon.

The former Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach will be leading the Black Starlets at a major tournament for the second time.

Fabin was in-charge when the team failed to progress from the Group stage.

The tournament has been moved from Madagascar to Gabon, who hosted the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, but Fabin is braced for the change in venue.

''We are unfazed about change of venue, who are focused on the task ahead and we're preparing vigorously. We'll certainly make changes in the team but it wouldn't be on a large scale,'' he told Asempa FM.

