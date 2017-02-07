Official: Avram Grant resigns as Ghana coach

Ghana coach Avram Grant has resigned after failing to meet his target of winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations crown.

The Israeli’s resignation comes as no surprise after several comments in the media during the tournament.

In a letter, the former Chelsea boss stated his appreciation to all Ghanaians and further reiterated the fact that the team had a clear future.

"After an extremely amicable meeting with the president of Ghana FA, and following more than two successful years in charge of the national team, I've informed Mr Nyantakyi that time is right for me to move on to a new challenge and I thank him for the opportunity," Grant said.

"I've hugely enjoyed my time in Ghana taking over after the disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign and rebuilding the squad to reach the final in the African Cup of Nations for only the second time in 23 years, and also the semi final of this year's competition.

"I'm proud of the fact that I'm leaving an extremely professional, strong squad of players of a good age, who I'm sure will go on to achieve great success in the future.

"The passion and loyalty of the supporters is something I'll always remember."

Uganda coach Milutin SredojeviÄ‡ and Morooco coach Herve Renard are the front runners to replace him.