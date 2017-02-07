I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan saddened by Black Stars constant tripping at semi-final stage

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has revealed his pain after the Black Stars crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars have failed to win the Cup of Nations in the last 35-years and will have to wait another two years to have a chance of winning it.

Skipper of the side Asamoah Gyan claims the constant failing has left him dejected.

'It is very disappointing, we wanted to win the trophy, we did everything we could but luck was not on our side,' he spoke to the press.

'Coming into the tournament, our target was to win the trophy. We wanted to end the 35 year jinx but it didn't happen and we are all disappointed.

'Ghanaians expected much from us but we disappointed again and is very sad.'

Ghana will have to wait for another two years before getting a hand on the Cup of Nations trophy.

