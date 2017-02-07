New boy Jordan Ayew to join Swansea City after AFCON heartbreak, could make debut against Leicester City



Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is expected to join his new Swansea City teammates following his country's disappointing finish at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 25-year-old scored once as the Black Stars finished fourth in Gabon.

Ayew, who joined Swansea City on deadline day, is expected to join the club eight days after signing from Aston Villa.

The Ghana international could be in line to make his debut against struggling Leicester City at the Liberty Stadium.

By Patrick Akoto

