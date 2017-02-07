I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 13:33 CET

New boy Jordan Ayew to join Swansea City after AFCON heartbreak, could make debut against Leicester City


Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is expected to join his new Swansea City teammates following his country's disappointing finish at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 25-year-old scored once as the Black Stars finished fourth in Gabon.

Ayew, who joined Swansea City on deadline day, is expected to join the club eight days after signing from Aston Villa.

The Ghana international could be in line to make his debut against struggling Leicester City at the Liberty Stadium.

By Patrick Akoto
Jordan Ayew

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

The basis of living and joy of life is only when you acknowledges problems and takes steps to address them
By: Abu Ibrahim Azebre
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img