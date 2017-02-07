Zdravko Logarusic doubts Kotoko's readiness for new league season

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Logarusic is of the view his new signings will need time to settle as his side prepare for the beginning of the new season.

The Porcupine Warriors are aiming to win the league after two straight seasons without clinching the ultimate.

The former King Faisal boss has had his team revamped with the addition of quality materials such as Baba Mahama, Ashittey Ollenu and Kwame Boahene.

Despite this, the Croatian is not expecting his side to fire from all cylinders right from the start.

“We have had some new players come in and I feel we should have had more time to allow them settle,” Logarusic said

“We have to let things work naturally. I really wish we had enough time to prepare before the season kicks in but that is what it is.”

Kotoko begin the campaign against Liberty Professionals.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports