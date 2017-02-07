I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 12:40 CET

Black Stars management committee incompetent- Kudjoe Fianoo

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana League Club Association Chairman,Kudjoe Fianoo, has described the current Management Committee of the Black Stars as a bunch of failures.

The management team of the Black Stars charged Avram Grant to end the country’s 35 years trophy drought but the team failed to clinch the trophy after Cameroon defeated the Stars 2-0in the semifinal stage of the tournament.

After the team couldn’t break their 35 years trophy drought, the highly respected football administrator believes the management members of the team are bunch of failures.

“What shows that in 2019 we will qualify to Cameroon?”

“One thing we shouldn’t forget is that we will play qualification because it’s not an automatic qualification.

“We have management Committee of seven members and out of these seven members all of them have been a calamity to their affiliated clubs.”

“People like J.Y. Appiah took Bofoakwa to relegation, Jones Abu Alhassah also sent R.T.U. to relegation “Kwame Ofosu Banfo (Sikkens) and Abra Appiah also accounted for Okwahu United’s relegation so what are we talking about looking their track records.

“With Ernest Thompson, the least said about him the better because he been sidelined in Accra Hearts of Oak, Palmer is lucky to be back in the Premier League because of Dreams FC and with George Afriyie I don’t even think that running a division one club like Okyeman Planners is an achievement or guarantees him to be the Chairman of the Black stars management Committee.

“So imagine entrusting our biggest brand which is the Black stars in the hands of these people.”

The Black Stars will be hoping to end the country’s trophy in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah

My religion consists of a humble admiration of the illimitable superior spirit who reveals himself in the slight details we are able to perceive with our frail and feeble mind.
By: roylexi.com
