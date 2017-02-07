Avram Grant resigns after disappointing AFCON campaign

Ghana coach Avram Grant has resigned from his post as head coach of Ghana's Black Stars with barely two weeks to the end of his contract.

The 60-year-old Israeli coach signed a 28-month contract with the Ghana Football Association in 2015 following a troubled 2014 World Cup campaign.

Citi Sports sources close to the Ghana Football Association say that a meeting was organised on Tuesday morning to assess the performance of the team in the 2017 AFCON and also to discuss the future of the coach.

However, Grant had already prepared his resignation and tendered it in. He is also said to have wished the GFA well in its future endeavours.

The former West Ham United and Former Portsmouth coach led the Black Stars to a second place finish in his first Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea but failed to reach the final in the just-ended edition in Gabon.

The team eventually ended 4th after losing 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the 3rd place playoff.

Grant was in charge of Ghana for 29 games; winning 14, drawing 8 and losing 7.

The search for Grant's successor may begin in a few weeks with Morocco head coach Herve Renard and Uganda head coach Milutin Sredojevic being tipped as favourites for the post.

By: Citi Sports Desk