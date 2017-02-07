10 Observations From Ghana’s Abortive AFCON Journey

Ghana once again faltered in its quest to win a 5 th AFCON trophy in 35 years. These are 10 key issues I observed from the abortive adventure which I believe can be part of critical success factors for the next AFCON.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Nana Yaw Kesse .