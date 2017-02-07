I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 12:05 CET

Asante Kotoko’s new coach Zdravko Logarusic not ready for new Ghana Premier League season

New Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Logarusic wished he had more time to allow his team gel before the Ghana Premier League season starts.

The coach is coming in for his first season with the Porcupine Warriors after taking up the job from Michael Osei.

'We have had some new players come in and I feel we should have had more time to allow them settle,' Logarusic said

'We have to let things work naturally. I really wish we had enough time to prepare before the season kicks in but that is what it is.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

It must be imperative to act also the positive principles we subscribe to. Positive standards should not be selfish; rather, seeking an impactation that brings no havoc to any.
By: Julius Gane
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img