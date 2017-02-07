Asante Kotoko’s new coach Zdravko Logarusic not ready for new Ghana Premier League season

New Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Logarusic wished he had more time to allow his team gel before the Ghana Premier League season starts.

The coach is coming in for his first season with the Porcupine Warriors after taking up the job from Michael Osei.

'We have had some new players come in and I feel we should have had more time to allow them settle,' Logarusic said

'We have to let things work naturally. I really wish we had enough time to prepare before the season kicks in but that is what it is.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com