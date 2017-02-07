Gabon 2017, Our Best Camp …Dede Ayew

Deputy Black Stars captain Dede Ayew has revealed that the team experienced a high level of camaraderie in the just ended African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He mentioned that contrary to wild speculations that the team’s camp broke, it experienced the best of camps since Angola 2010.

It emerged from the Stars camp that confusion had rocked its camp leading to Mubarak Wakaso’s exit.

But the West Ham man pointed out that “This is our best camp since Angola. I am surprised about the rumor that there is confusion in camp.”

“We were so happy in camp, l think we still have the quality, if we remain focused, we will make impact two years from now.”

” l am now peaking in performance; after my injury this is the first time l have played regularly.”

The Stars arrived in Accra on Sunday evening from the Gabon championship where they finished fourth; losing 0-1 to Burkina Faso in the third place game.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil