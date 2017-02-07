I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 12:05 CET

Christian Atsu And Daniel Amartey Named In CAF Best XI For AFCON 2017

By Daily Guide
Ghana duo Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey have been named in the CAF Best XI for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Atsu, who plays for Newcastle, has been selected as one of the five midfielders after his impressive displays for the Black Stars.

At the last Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea, he was the best player of the tournament.

Amartey, who starred in defence for Ghana, has been selected by the CAF Technical Study Group to play in midfield.

AFCON champions dominate the list with three players Fabrice Ondoa, Michael Ngadeu and Christian Bassogog.

CAF Team of the tournament
Goalkeeper: Fabrice ONDOA (Cameroon)
Defenders: Modou Kara MBODJI (Senegal), Ahmed HEGAZY (Egypt), Michael NGADEU (Cameroon)

Midfielders: Charles KABORE (Burkina Faso), Daniel AMARTEY (Ghana), Bertrand TRAORE (Burkina Faso), Christian ATSU (Ghana), Mohamed SALAH (Egypt)

Forwards: Christian BASSOGOG (Cameroon), Junior KABANANGA (DR Congo)

