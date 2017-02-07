I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 12:05 CET

WA All Stars CAF Champions league opponent Al Ahli to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday

Libyan giants Al Ahli are set to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday February 7 ahead of their first leg CAF Champions clash with Ghanaian champions WA All Stars on Sunday at the Tamale sports stadium.

A contingent comprising of players, technical team and staff will touch base at in Accra before heading to Northern region.

The Wa based club will open their continental account against formidable side with the Northern Blues expected to record a positive results at home to make the second leg a mere formality in Tripoli.

Whilst the North Africans will be hoping to start their campaign on a good note by frustrating West Africans at home.

Comments:
