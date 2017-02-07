Sports News | 7 February 2017 10:44 CET
OFFICIAL: Ashantigold complete signing of free agent midfielder Conney Idan
Ashantigold have completed the signing of former Medeama midfielder Conney Idan on a permanent deal.
Idan joins as a free agent after leaving the Mauve and Yellows.
The former Ghana Under-23 midfielder failed to secure a move to Kotoko after featuring for them in the G6 tournament in November last year.
He has been snapped up by the miners ahead of the start of the new season.
By Patrick Akoto
