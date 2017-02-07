I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 10:44 CET

Las Palmas ace Kevin Boateng overtakes Michael Essien as Ghana's most influential footballer


Suspended Ghana midfieder Kevin-Prince Boateng has overtaken Michael Essien as the most influential Ghanaian footballer on social media.

According to a report by  CliqueAfrica in collaboration with Avance Media and DAF GH, the Las Palmas ace was the most vibrant personality on social media.

He overtakes former Chelsea star Michael Essien with Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah in third place.

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu placed fourth with West Ham United's Andre Ayew placing fifth.

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan came sixth with Samuel Inkoom, Sulley Muntari, Jonathan Mensah and Jeffrey Schlupp completing the top 10.

The ranking is based on the number of likes, engagements and mentions a player commands on various social media platforms.

Boateng totaled 6253381 followers across social media platforms - 3,365,850 for Facebook, 1,496,229 for Twitter and 1,391,302 for Instagram.

1. Kevin-Prince Boateng
2. Michael Essien
3. Kwadwo Asamoah
4. Christian Atsu
5. Andre Ayew
6. Asamoah Gyan
7. Samuel Inkoom
8. Sulley Muntari
9. Jonathan Mensah
10. Jeffrey Schlupp
By Patrick Akoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

