Hearts midfielder Richard Yamoah reluctant to sign new deal - report



Hearts midfielder Richard Yamoah is reluctant to sign contract extension at the club, according to multiple media reports.

The midfielder has few months left on his current contract with reports suggesting he's dragging his feet to sign a new deal.

It's unclear why the intelligent midfielder is reluctant to continue his stay at the club.

But it's widely believed the lack of playing opportunities has led to the decision to seek a new adventure elsewhere.

Yamoah joined the Phobians from relegated Hasaacas three years ago but struggled for game time.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com