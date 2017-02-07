Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi joins Cambodian side Tiger FC

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has signed for Tiger FC in the Cambodia elite division.

The Japanese has returned to coaching after leaving Nigerian Premier League side Ifeanyi Ubah after a short stint.

Yatsuhashi tweeted: ''I would like to let everyone know that I have signed a contract with Cambodia Tiger FC in Cambodia League, a top division club.''

— Kenichi Yatsuhashi (@keni_yats_coach) February 6, 2017

