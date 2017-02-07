I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 10:44 CET

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi joins Cambodian side Tiger FC

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has signed for Tiger FC in the Cambodia elite division. 

The Japanese has returned to coaching after leaving Nigerian Premier League side Ifeanyi Ubah after a short stint.

Yatsuhashi tweeted: ''I would like to let everyone know that I have signed a contract with Cambodia Tiger FC in Cambodia League, a top division club.''

I would like to let everyone know that I have signed a contract with Cambodia Tiger FC in Cambodia League, a top division club.

— Kenichi Yatsuhashi (@keni_yats_coach) February 6, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

The probability of someone watching you is directly proportional to the stupidity or correctness of your action
By: sabutey k. victus
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img