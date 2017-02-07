I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 7 February 2017 10:44 CET

Striker Emmanuel Osei relieved after loan switch to Bechem United

Striker Emmanuel Osei has expressed happiness after joining Bechem United on a season-long loan deal from Asante Kotoko.

Osei joined the Porcupine Warriors during the mid-season transfer window last season from AshantiGold.

''I thank God for my life indeed he has show that with him all things are possible,'' Osei posted on his Facebook wall.

''Big thanks also to my lovely Family and friend's who support me with prayers and am very very happy to join Bechem United Family.''

Sports News

