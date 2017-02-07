I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Egyptian FA backs Hector Cuper despite AFCON final loss

By Wires

The Egyptian FA has given their backing to coach Hector Cuper despite the Pharaohs’ loss in the AFCON final on Sunday.

Egypt were beaten 2-1 by Cameroon in Libreville to miss out on a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations title.

While the Pharaohs finished as runners-up, Cuper was subject to intense criticism in regards to the team’s defensive style of play.

However, EFA president Hany About-Rida has come to the defence of the Argentine manager, who secured Egypt’s first qualification for the AFCON since 2010 and has put them in a strong position in their 2018 World Cup qualifying group.

“He has done his best since taking charge of the team and he has helped us build a new team,” said Abou-Rida. “There is no room for talking about ending Cúper’s contract.”

The EFA boss added, “He will stay as head coach, we like what he is doing with team.

“We are in a good place in the World Cup qualification and we dream we can reach the tournament in Russia in 2018. We all support him.”

