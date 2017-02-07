'Avram Grant Came To Waste Ghana's Time'- Henry Asante Twum

Highly respected journalist Henry Asante Twum has stated that Ghana coach Avram Grant for the two years he was in charge of the Black Stars was simply a waste of the nation's time.

Ghana Black Stars under Coach Avram Grant have failed to win the most coveted trophy on the continent, having finished fourth in the recently ended Cup of Nations in Gabon and losing out in the final to Ivory Coast in the 2015 edition.

Henry Asante Twum who made an appearance on Football 360, Monday night on Kwese Free Sports stressed that Avram Grant added nothing to the development of football in Ghana comparing him with other managers who came before him.

Mr. Asante also told host Nutifafa Attah that Avram Grant rather has made the situation worse for the country.

"He [Avram Grant] came to waste our time, he added nothing to the team and he's even made it worst. Look at the team Akwesi Appiah inherited from Goran Stevanovic after the 2012 Gabon & Equatorial Guinea tournament, he inherited that team then fortunately for him Berekum Chelsea was in top form so he brought in players like, Emmanuel Clottey, Solomon Asante, Richard Kisseh, Ernest Sowah an opportunity into the Black Stars."

"Then he brought in the Atsus, i remember seeing a player like Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso and Wakaso was a revelation at the 2013 Cup of Nations in South Africa and after that tournament, he become an integral part of the Black Stars."

Henry Asante Twum also criticized the Israeli coach for the lack of competition he created in the national team questioning Grant's decision to build his team around the same crop of players during his two years reign.

"You would have thought that the experience of Avram Grant having worked in Thailand, in England, having coached in the Premier League and played in the Champions League final, he was going to bring something exceptional to this team rather the front is completely broken. Avram never created competition in this team, it was the same template," Mr. Asante stated.

However, the Football Association spokesperson Saanie Daara has defended the abysmal performance of the Black Stars insisting that Ghanaians should be content with their performance because apparently other African heavy weights tipped to win the trophy also under-performed.

“Though this was not the kind of performance we all expected I still think the team did not do bad, it is the matter of fortune."

“Luck was not on our side. Even some big African teams with World class players could not excel in the competition," the FA spokesperson stated.

Many Ghanaians are now calling for change of leadership at the Football Association with GHALCA chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo promising to lead the change at the GFA.

Ghana last won the Afcon trophy 35 years ago.