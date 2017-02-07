I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Elmina Sharks to augment squad with foreign players, Nduom reveals

The owner and Bankroller of Elmina Sharks, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has reiterated his desire to see Elmina Sharks flourish in their debut Ghana Premier League season revealing he would augment squad with foreign players from Europe and South America.

Elmina Sharks will be making its first appearance in the Ghanaian top flight after securing qualification with an exciting brand of football.

'We have already strengthened our squad but I am looking for additional players from Nicaragua, Spain or Brazil so there is something new that is coming up ' Dr.Nduom

Their opening game is against champions WA All Stars

