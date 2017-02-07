I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
7 February 2017

Albert Bruce joins Greek Side Panegialios FC

By Sammy Heywood Okine

Ghanaian intelligent midfielder Albert Bruce has signed one-and-a-half-year deal with traditional Greek second-tier side Panegialios FC.

Bruce, 23, joined the European outfit on a free transfer last Friday.

The former Asante Kotoko is returning to the pitch after being sidelined with an injury for the past six months.

The Mamprobi based former Ghana Youth player has been snapped up by the Greek outfit who lie 10th on the Football League table.

The former Legia Warsaw midfielder featured for Maltese side Valletta and Naxxar Lions before being hit by the long spell injury.

