Cameroon Coach Hugo Broos Makes History At Afcon 201

Hugo Broos has put Belgium on the African map as the first Belgian to win the African Cup of Nations title as a coach

Belgium Colonised two African nations- DR Congo and Rwanda, but Hugo Broos' feat has scored them a major point in the African continent when he led Cameroon to win their fifth continental trophy.

He has joined the list of foreign coaches who have won the African Cup of Nations.

The AFCON has now witnessed 15 foreign coaches who have won the competition on 16 occasions. Herve Renard has done it twice, so African coaches are trailing the foreign trainers by a title.

C.K Gyamfi and Hassan Shehata have both won the AFCON three times apiece, however, the Egyptian remains the only person to win it three times on the trot- 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Herve Renard is the only coach to win it with two different nations-Zambia-2012 and Ivory Coast-2015.

Mahmoud El Gohari and Stephen Keshi remain the only persons to win the Africa Cup of Nations as a player and and as a coach.

Four different French nationals have won the AFCON as coaches, the second highest in the competition's history, after Egypt who have five.

1957 - Egypt - Mourad Fahmy

1959 - Egypt - Josef Titkos (Hungary)

1962 - Ethiopia - Slavko Milosevic (Yugoslavia)

1963 - Ghana - Charles Gyamfi

1965 - Ghana - Charles Gyamfi

1968 - Congo-Kinshasa - Ferenc Csandai (Hungary)

1970 - Sudan - Abdelfattah Hamad

1972 - Congo - Adolph Bibanzulu

1974 - Zaire - Blagoje Vidinic (Yugoslavia)

1976 - Morocco - Gheorge Mardarescu (Romanania)

1978 - Ghana - Fred Osam Duodu

1980 - Nigeria - Otto Gloria (Brazil)

1982 - Ghana - Charles Gyamfi

1984 - Cameroon - Rade Onganovic (Yugoslavia)

1986 - Egypt - Mike Smith (Wales)

1988 - Cameroon - Claude Le Roy (France)

1990 - Algeria - Abdelhamid Kermali

1992 - Cote d'Ivoire- Martial Yeo

1994 - Nigeria - Clemens Westerhof (Netherlands)

1996 - South Africa - Clive Barker

1998 - Egypt - Mohamed Al Gohari

2000 - Cameroon - Pierre Lechantre (France)

2002 - Cameroon - Winfried Schafer (Germany)

2004 - Tunisia - Roger Lemerre (France)

2006 - Egypt - Hassan Shehata

2008 - Egypt - Hassan Shehata

2010 - Egypt - Hassan Shehata

2012 - Zambia - Herve Renard (France)

2013: Nigeria - Stephen Keshi

2015: Ivory Coast - Herve Renard (France)

2017: Cameroon - Hugo Broos (Belgium)