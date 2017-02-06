Luck deserted Black Stars at AFCON - Saanie Daara

Communications director of the Ghana Football Association, Sannie Daara, has attributed Ghana’s failure to clinch the AFCON title down to ill luck.

The Black Stars qualified for their sixth successive semifinal at the tournament in Gabon but were ousted by eventual champions Cameroon in a repeat of the 2008 semifinal.

Expectations were high after the 2015 edition which saw the team lose the trophy narrowly on penalties coupled with the fact that pre-tournament favourites Senegal and Algeria had been knocked out during the competition.

The hopes of Ghanaians did not materialize but the communications director is of the view the team did not do badly.

“Though this was not the kind of performance we all expected I still think the team did not do bad, it is the matter of fortune,” he said.

“Luck was not on our side. Even some big African teams with World class players could not excel in the competition.

“Senegal, Algeria, Ivory Coast could not excel and these were team’s tipped to win the competition.

“DR Congo is a top side in Africa and we were able to beat them. The Black Stars could not qualify for the World Cup during my time as a journalist but the team has been consistently at the competition in the past few years.”

Ghana’s wait for silverware will now extend to 37 years

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports