I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 6 February 2017 22:26 CET

Luck deserted Black Stars at AFCON - Saanie Daara

By MyJoyOnline

Communications director of the Ghana Football Association, Sannie Daara, has attributed Ghana’s failure to clinch the AFCON title down to ill luck.

The Black Stars qualified for their sixth successive semifinal at the tournament in Gabon but were ousted by eventual champions Cameroon in a repeat of the 2008 semifinal.

Expectations were high after the 2015 edition which saw the team lose the trophy narrowly on penalties coupled with the fact that pre-tournament favourites Senegal and Algeria had been knocked out during the competition.

The hopes of Ghanaians did not materialize but the communications director is of the view the team did not do badly.

“Though this was not the kind of performance we all expected I still think the team did not do bad, it is the matter of fortune,” he said.

“Luck was not on our side. Even some big African teams with World class players could not excel in the competition.

“Senegal, Algeria, Ivory Coast could not excel and these were team’s tipped to win the competition.

“DR Congo is a top side in Africa and we were able to beat them. The Black Stars could not qualify for the World Cup during my time as a journalist but the team has been consistently at the competition in the past few years.”

Ghana’s wait for silverware will now extend to 37 years

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Cup of Nations

wiuomqbp oxgavltd xupedmc onfp wjyfnqgm dmwtnasc auhcx
By: azvp xzhyjoivn
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img