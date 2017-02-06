Former Matrizburg United defender Awal Mohammed in talks with Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are closing in on signing Ghana international Awal Mohammed on a short term deal after the player finally got clearance to return to the pitch from FIFA.

The 28-year-old defender has not played in the last six months after a dispute between himself and former club Raja Casablanca meant he was unable to play for Russian side Arsenal Tula after signing in the summer.

Awal has since returned to Ghana and only finally received clearance from FIFA last week- thus his available to sign for any club of his choice.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have failed to win the league since the departure of Mas-Ud Dramani and will be hoping to sign the player who helped them to a league triumph just six years ago.

According to GHANAsoccernet's sources the deal could be tied up in the coming days with the only hitch being the player demanding a clause that will allow him to leave anytime he earns a foreign move.

Awal Mohammed, was a member of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Equatorial Guinea and has played for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

