Sports News | 6 February 2017 13:43 CET
Ghana striker Majeed Waris named in Ligue 1 Team of the Week
Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris has been named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week after the weekend's round of 23 fixtures.
Waris was in top form for the Ligue 1 basement club who managed a 1-0 win at Lille on Saturday.
The 25-year-old has been picked to operate from the left side of the wing in a four-man midfield comprising Bernard Silva, Trejo and Diarra.
Waris has scored seven goals in 21 Ligue 1 appearances.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.