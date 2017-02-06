I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 6 February 2017 12:20 CET

FC Porto chasing Ghanaian youngster Yaw Yeboah after impressive loan stint with FC Twente

Portuguese giants FC Porto are talking to Manchester City for the signature of youngster Yaw Yeboah who has been impressive at FC Twente this season.

The 19-year-old winger who can also play in midfield has featured in 19 league games for FC Twente this season scoring twice and assisting three for the Dutch side.

Yeboah still has two years on his contract with English Premier League giants Manchester City but will be available for around 2 million Euros if any club wants to sign him on a permanent deal.

According to reports in the Citizens Evening, FC Porto have monitored Yeboah's development in Holland and will hold talks with City for a loan option and subsequent outright buy the following season.

Yeboah spend last season on loan at French side Lille before moving to Twente this season where he has blossomed.

Yaw Yeboah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

