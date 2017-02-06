I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 6 February 2017 10:57 CET

Ghana to start 2019 AFCON qualifiers against Ethiopia at home in June

Ghana will start qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Ethiopia at home in June.

The match will be played between 05-13 June in Group F.

The Black Stars, who finished fourth at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations, will face the Walyas Antelopes who were not in Gabon.

Ghana will next play kenya in Nairobi next March and then end the first round against Sierra Leone at home.

The qualifiers will end in November 2018 with Ghana hosting Kenya.

Cameroon, newly crowned African champions, will host the tournament from   12 January to 03 February 2019.

never frown because u never know who's fallin in luv wit ur smile
By: someone beautiful
