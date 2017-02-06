I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 6 February 2017

Wa All Stars captain Hafiz Adams says champions are ready for league start

Wa All Stars captain Hafiz Adams has indicated the Blues are ever ready to defend their Ghana Premier League title.

But the Northern Blues will have to wait for one more week to make their title defence against Elimina Sharks due to their CAF Champions League campaign.

Adams guided the Wa-based side to win a historic league title and he is insistent that that feat could be replicated.

"The league is about to start and much is expected of us so moving into the new season, we are ready as a club for it," Adams said.

"We have trained enough and the preparation is quite okay so anytime we are called upon that the league has started, we are ready. We have nothing to complain about."

Comments:
