Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey sends emotional message to Ghanaians

Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey posted an emotional message on his official facebook page thanking Ghanaians for their support during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The young midfielder is one of the few players to emerge from the Africa Cup of Nations with his image intact.

Blessed with an enviable calmness when with the ball, Partey was a breath of fresh air in the middle of the Park for the Black Stars and has won over many who questioned his inclusion in the team.

But the reality of failing to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon has left many Ghanaians bitter and disinterested in what use to be the only thing that united the people of Ghana, football.

Below is the statement Partey posted on his facebook thanking Ghanaians:

It was the dream and wish of all Ghanaians to win the prestigious cup of AFCON 2017 but unfortunately we couldn't attain that goal . We are sorry for disappointing all Ghanaians around the world who have given us the massive support and rallied behind us since day 1.

Nevertheless all I can say is a big thank you to Ghana for giving me this opportunity to serve my beloved country.

All is not lost and we hope to come back strongly the next time and bring joy to the faces of all Ghanaians.

Long live Ghana !

Long live the black stars!!

The Black Stars reached the last four of the competition but lost 2-0 to eventual winners Cameroon at the semi-final stage before going on to lose 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the third place game.

