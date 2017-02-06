AFCON REVIEW: Stats and numbers
The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations has successfully come to an end with Cameroon winning their fifth title and first since 2002.
Hugo Broos side came from a goal down to beat Egypt 2-1 with goals from Nicolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboubakar.
Let’s review the stats and tournaments from the 3 week tournament.
Total goals: 52 goal in 32 matches (1.62 goals per match)
Total cards: 84 yellow cards, 1 red card
Top scorer: Junior Kabananga (3 goals)
Top assist: Mohamed Salah, Benjamin Moukandjo (2 assists)
Top goals: Cameroon (11 goals)
Top defence: Senegal, Mali, Gabon (2 goals)
Disciplinary Record: Cameroon (12 yellow cards)
Most goals attempts: Burkina Faso 76 (30) shots (on target)
Most fouls committed: Cameroon (138)
Best ball possession average: Cote d'Ivoire (58%)
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports