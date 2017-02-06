I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 6 February 2017 10:57 CET

AFCON REVIEW: Stats and numbers

By MyJoyOnline

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations has successfully come to an end with Cameroon winning their fifth title and first since 2002.

Hugo Broos side came from a goal down to beat Egypt 2-1 with goals from Nicolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboubakar.

Let’s review the stats and tournaments from the 3 week tournament.

Total goals: 52 goal in 32 matches (1.62 goals per match)

Total cards: 84 yellow cards, 1 red card
Top scorer: Junior Kabananga (3 goals)
Top assist: Mohamed Salah, Benjamin Moukandjo (2 assists)

Top goals: Cameroon (11 goals)
Top defence: Senegal, Mali, Gabon (2 goals)
Disciplinary Record: Cameroon (12 yellow cards)
Most goals attempts: Burkina Faso 76 (30) shots (on target)

Most fouls committed: Cameroon (138)
Best ball possession average: Cote d'Ivoire (58%)

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

IT IS THE FOOL WHO RANS PASS THE TARGET THINKING THE TARGET WILL RAN FOR HIM
By: CRASH HALL
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img